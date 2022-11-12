SandS Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, down 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in September 2022 down 22.78% from Rs. 30.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021.

SandS Power shares closed at 23.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 12 months.