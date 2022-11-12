SandS Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, down 22.78% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in September 2022 down 22.78% from Rs. 30.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021.
SandS Power shares closed at 23.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 12 months.
|SandS Power Switchgear
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.43
|28.40
|29.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.36
|Total Income From Operations
|23.43
|28.40
|30.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.90
|17.75
|19.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.94
|2.46
|1.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.06
|6.71
|7.76
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.45
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.81
|2.75
|2.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.93
|-1.71
|-2.63
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.26
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.70
|-1.45
|-2.54
|Interest
|1.37
|1.28
|1.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.07
|-2.73
|-3.83
|Exceptional Items
|-0.33
|-3.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.39
|-5.73
|-3.83
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.31
|-5.76
|-3.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.31
|-5.76
|-3.84
|Minority Interest
|0.69
|0.53
|0.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.62
|-5.24
|-3.22
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.95
|-9.30
|-6.20
|Diluted EPS
|-6.95
|-9.30
|-6.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.95
|-9.30
|-6.20
|Diluted EPS
|-6.95
|-9.30
|-6.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited