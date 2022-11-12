English
    SandS Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, down 22.78% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in September 2022 down 22.78% from Rs. 30.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021.

    SandS Power shares closed at 23.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 12 months.

    SandS Power Switchgear
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.4328.4029.98
    Other Operating Income----0.36
    Total Income From Operations23.4328.4030.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9017.7519.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.942.461.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.066.717.76
    Depreciation0.530.450.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.812.752.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.93-1.71-2.63
    Other Income0.230.260.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.70-1.45-2.54
    Interest1.371.281.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.07-2.73-3.83
    Exceptional Items-0.33-3.00--
    P/L Before Tax-4.39-5.73-3.83
    Tax-0.090.030.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.31-5.76-3.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.31-5.76-3.84
    Minority Interest0.690.530.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.62-5.24-3.22
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.95-9.30-6.20
    Diluted EPS-6.95-9.30-6.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.95-9.30-6.20
    Diluted EPS-6.95-9.30-6.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm