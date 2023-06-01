SandS Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore, up 55.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore in March 2023 up 55.35% from Rs. 29.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 115.97% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 260.66% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

SandS Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.56 in March 2022.

SandS Power shares closed at 25.70 on June 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months