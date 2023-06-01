English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SandS Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore, up 55.35% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore in March 2023 up 55.35% from Rs. 29.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 115.97% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 260.66% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

    SandS Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.56 in March 2022.

    SandS Power shares closed at 25.70 on June 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months

    SandS Power Switchgear
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.3841.3129.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.3841.3129.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.6831.9424.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.26-3.07-0.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.476.756.06
    Depreciation0.520.510.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.641.922.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.813.26-2.94
    Other Income1.600.030.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.423.30-2.51
    Interest0.951.301.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.472.00-4.48
    Exceptional Items-0.109.14--
    P/L Before Tax1.3711.14-4.48
    Tax0.41-0.090.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.9511.22-4.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.9511.22-4.69
    Minority Interest-0.32-0.550.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.6310.67-3.96
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.5418.10-7.56
    Diluted EPS1.5418.10-7.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.5418.10-7.56
    Diluted EPS1.5418.10-7.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #SandS Power #SandS Power Switchgear
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:44 pm