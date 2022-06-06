SandS Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, down 35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in March 2022 down 35% from Rs. 45.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022 down 732.63% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 212.96% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.

SandS Power shares closed at 37.95 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)