SandS Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, down 35% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in March 2022 down 35% from Rs. 45.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022 down 732.63% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 212.96% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.
SandS Power shares closed at 37.95 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)
|SandS Power Switchgear
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.85
|26.84
|45.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.85
|26.84
|45.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.26
|20.09
|38.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|-1.84
|-3.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.06
|7.95
|7.56
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.52
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.49
|2.46
|3.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.94
|-2.34
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.18
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.51
|-2.17
|1.30
|Interest
|1.97
|1.07
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.48
|-3.23
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.48
|-3.23
|-0.27
|Tax
|0.21
|-0.15
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.69
|-3.08
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.69
|-3.08
|-0.27
|Minority Interest
|0.73
|0.47
|-0.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.96
|-2.61
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.56
|-4.97
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-7.56
|-4.97
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.56
|-4.97
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-7.56
|-4.97
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited