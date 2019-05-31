SandS Power Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.54 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.54 crore in March 2019 up 10% from Rs. 30.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2019 up 2.16% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019 down 46.45% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2018.

SandS Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2018.