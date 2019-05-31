SandS Power Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.54 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.54 crore in March 2019 up 10% from Rs. 30.49 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2019 up 2.16% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019 down 46.45% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2018.
SandS Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2018.
|
|SandS Power Switchgear
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.54
|25.67
|30.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.54
|25.67
|30.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.85
|14.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|20.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.97
|1.76
|0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.41
|7.05
|5.35
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.19
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.08
|3.75
|3.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-1.10
|0.30
|Other Income
|1.43
|0.52
|2.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|-0.58
|2.95
|Interest
|0.45
|0.82
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.97
|-1.40
|1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.97
|-1.40
|1.74
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.06
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.06
|-1.46
|1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.06
|-1.46
|1.39
|Minority Interest
|0.36
|0.83
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.42
|-0.63
|1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7.25
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.71
|-2.35
|2.24
|Diluted EPS
|1.71
|-2.35
|2.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.71
|-2.35
|2.24
|Diluted EPS
|1.71
|-2.35
|2.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited