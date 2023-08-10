SandS Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.07 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.07 crore in June 2023 up 26.99% from Rs. 28.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 up 84.33% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 up 242% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

SandS Power shares closed at 65.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 148.77% returns over the last 6 months