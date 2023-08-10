English
    SandS Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.07 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.07 crore in June 2023 up 26.99% from Rs. 28.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 up 84.33% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 up 242% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

    SandS Power shares closed at 65.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 148.77% returns over the last 6 months

    SandS Power Switchgear
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.0746.3828.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.0746.3828.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.3229.6817.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.414.262.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.367.476.71
    Depreciation0.560.520.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.773.642.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.81-1.71
    Other Income0.211.600.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.862.42-1.45
    Interest1.290.951.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.431.47-2.73
    Exceptional Items---0.10-3.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.431.37-5.73
    Tax0.000.410.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.430.95-5.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.430.95-5.76
    Minority Interest-0.39-0.320.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.820.63-5.24
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.691.54-9.30
    Diluted EPS-0.691.54-9.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.691.54-9.30
    Diluted EPS-0.691.54-9.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #SandS Power #SandS Power Switchgear
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

