SandS Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore, up 53.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore in December 2022 up 53.92% from Rs. 26.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2022 up 508.92% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 330.91% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

SandS Power Switchgear
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.31 23.43 26.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.31 23.43 26.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.94 20.90 20.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.07 -4.94 -1.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.75 7.06 7.95
Depreciation 0.51 0.53 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.92 2.81 2.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.26 -2.93 -2.34
Other Income 0.03 0.23 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.30 -2.70 -2.17
Interest 1.30 1.37 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.00 -4.07 -3.23
Exceptional Items 9.14 -0.33 --
P/L Before Tax 11.14 -4.39 -3.23
Tax -0.09 -0.09 -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.22 -4.31 -3.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.22 -4.31 -3.08
Minority Interest -0.55 0.69 0.47
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.67 -3.62 -2.61
Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 6.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.10 -6.95 -4.97
Diluted EPS 18.10 -6.95 -4.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.10 -6.95 -4.97
Diluted EPS 18.10 -6.95 -4.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited