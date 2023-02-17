SandS Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore, up 53.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore in December 2022 up 53.92% from Rs. 26.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2022 up 508.92% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 330.91% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.