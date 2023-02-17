English
    SandS Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore, up 53.92% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore in December 2022 up 53.92% from Rs. 26.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2022 up 508.92% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 330.91% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

    SandS Power EPS has increased to Rs. 18.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.97 in December 2021.

    SandS Power shares closed at 27.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.28% returns over the last 12 months.

    SandS Power Switchgear
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.3123.4326.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.3123.4326.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.9420.9020.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.07-4.94-1.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.757.067.95
    Depreciation0.510.530.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.922.812.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.26-2.93-2.34
    Other Income0.030.230.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.30-2.70-2.17
    Interest1.301.371.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.00-4.07-3.23
    Exceptional Items9.14-0.33--
    P/L Before Tax11.14-4.39-3.23
    Tax-0.09-0.09-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.22-4.31-3.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.22-4.31-3.08
    Minority Interest-0.550.690.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.67-3.62-2.61
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.10-6.95-4.97
    Diluted EPS18.10-6.95-4.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.10-6.95-4.97
    Diluted EPS18.10-6.95-4.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

