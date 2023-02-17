SandS Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore, up 53.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.31 crore in December 2022 up 53.92% from Rs. 26.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2022 up 508.92% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 330.91% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

SandS Power EPS has increased to Rs. 18.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.97 in December 2021.

SandS Power shares closed at 27.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.28% returns over the last 12 months.