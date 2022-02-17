SandS Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore, down 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore in December 2021 down 17.03% from Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021 down 1549.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021 down 213.01% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.

SandS Power shares closed at 21.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 47.32% over the last 12 months.