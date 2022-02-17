SandS Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore, down 17.03% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore in December 2021 down 17.03% from Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021 down 1549.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021 down 213.01% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.
SandS Power shares closed at 21.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 47.32% over the last 12 months.
|SandS Power Switchgear
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.84
|29.98
|32.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.36
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.84
|30.34
|32.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.09
|19.96
|20.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.84
|1.91
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.95
|7.76
|8.21
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.54
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.46
|2.80
|2.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-2.63
|1.00
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.17
|-2.54
|1.00
|Interest
|1.07
|1.28
|0.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.23
|-3.83
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.23
|-3.83
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.08
|-3.84
|--
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.08
|-3.84
|--
|Minority Interest
|0.47
|0.62
|0.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.61
|-3.22
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.97
|-6.20
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-4.97
|-6.20
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.97
|-6.20
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-4.97
|-6.20
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited