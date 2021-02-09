SandS Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 27.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in December 2020 up 27.97% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 120.69% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020 up 192% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

SandS Power shares closed at 14.90 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.67% returns over the last 6 months