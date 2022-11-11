Sandhar Technol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 631.51 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.51 crore in September 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 536.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2022 down 29.86% from Rs. 23.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.87 crore in September 2022 down 1.34% from Rs. 51.56 crore in September 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in September 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 233.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -16.85% over the last 12 months.