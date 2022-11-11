English
    Sandhar Technol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 631.51 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 631.51 crore in September 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 536.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2022 down 29.86% from Rs. 23.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.87 crore in September 2022 down 1.34% from Rs. 51.56 crore in September 2021.

    Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in September 2021.

    Sandhar Technol shares closed at 233.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -16.85% over the last 12 months.

    Sandhar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations631.51570.53536.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations631.51570.53536.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials439.65396.81359.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.32-3.91-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.2367.3363.03
    Depreciation21.0921.5318.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.9664.9465.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2623.8431.66
    Other Income2.521.431.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7825.2633.35
    Interest4.173.601.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6121.6631.67
    Exceptional Items-3.04----
    P/L Before Tax22.5721.6631.67
    Tax5.955.867.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6215.8023.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6215.8023.69
    Equity Share Capital60.1960.1960.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.623.94
    Diluted EPS2.772.623.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.623.94
    Diluted EPS2.772.623.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

