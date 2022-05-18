 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sandhar Technol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.11 crore, up 4.28% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 573.11 crore in March 2022 up 4.28% from Rs. 549.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2022 down 45.89% from Rs. 37.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.54 crore in March 2022 down 21.29% from Rs. 68.02 crore in March 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in March 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 241.10 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)

Sandhar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 573.11 513.87 549.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 573.11 513.87 549.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 391.81 353.93 358.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.22 -4.14 -0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.38 60.52 58.52
Depreciation 19.91 18.64 17.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.99 59.64 68.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.80 25.27 47.43
Other Income 0.82 1.26 2.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.63 26.53 50.23
Interest 3.55 2.20 2.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.08 24.33 47.95
Exceptional Items -1.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.97 24.33 47.95
Tax 8.68 7.87 10.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.29 16.46 37.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.29 16.46 37.49
Equity Share Capital 60.19 60.19 60.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 2.73 6.23
Diluted EPS 3.37 2.73 6.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 2.73 6.23
Diluted EPS 3.37 2.73 6.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandhar Technol #Sandhar Technologies
first published: May 18, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.