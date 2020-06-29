Sandhar Technol Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 335.21 crore, down 34.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.21 crore in March 2020 down 34.58% from Rs. 512.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2020 down 65.09% from Rs. 26.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2020 down 47.92% from Rs. 63.54 crore in March 2019.

Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.46 in March 2019.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 200.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.54% returns over the last 6 months and -27.86% over the last 12 months.