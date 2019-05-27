Sandhar Technol Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 512.42 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.42 crore in March 2019 up 24.49% from Rs. 411.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.82 crore in March 2019 up 51.5% from Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.54 crore in March 2019 up 26.83% from Rs. 50.10 crore in March 2018.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2018.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 291.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.20% returns over the last 6 months and -27.30% over the last 12 months.