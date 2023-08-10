Sandhar Technol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 644.11 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.11 crore in June 2023 up 12.9% from Rs. 570.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.62 crore in June 2023 up 49.47% from Rs. 15.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.81 crore in June 2023 up 21.41% from Rs. 46.79 crore in June 2022.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2022.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 357.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.