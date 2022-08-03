Sandhar Technol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.53 crore, up 79.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.53 crore in June 2022 up 79.6% from Rs. 317.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.80 crore in June 2022 up 1497.01% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.79 crore in June 2022 up 124.52% from Rs. 20.84 crore in June 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 251.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and -15.58% over the last 12 months.