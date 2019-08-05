Sandhar Technol Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 472.68 crore, down 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.68 crore in June 2019 down 4.19% from Rs. 493.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.26 crore in June 2019 down 25.77% from Rs. 21.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.25 crore in June 2019 down 5.44% from Rs. 49.97 crore in June 2018.

Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2018.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 261.80 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.22% returns over the last 6 months and -29.22% over the last 12 months.