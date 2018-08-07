Sandhar Technol standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 493.37 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 493.37 411.61 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 493.37 411.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 314.63 245.83 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.57 -0.63 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 60.15 54.26 Depreciation 15.71 14.66 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 66.85 63.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.48 33.99 Other Income 0.79 1.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.26 35.44 Interest 3.12 10.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.14 25.28 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 31.14 25.28 Tax 9.24 7.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.90 17.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.90 17.70 Equity Share Capital 60.19 60.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 563.39 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.64 3.45 Diluted EPS 3.64 3.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.64 3.45 Diluted EPS 3.64 3.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited