you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 12:41 PM IST

Sandhar Technol standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 493.37 crore

Sandhar Technologies has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 493.37 crore and a net profit of Rs 21.90 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Sandhar Technologies has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 493.37 crore and a net profit of Rs 21.90 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 395.11 crore and net profit was Rs 14.79 crore.
Sandhar Technol shares closed at 366.55 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 13.78% over the last 12 months.
Sandhar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 493.37 411.61
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 493.37 411.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 314.63 245.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.57 -0.63
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 60.15 54.26
Depreciation 15.71 14.66
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 66.85 63.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.48 33.99
Other Income 0.79 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.26 35.44
Interest 3.12 10.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.14 25.28
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.14 25.28
Tax 9.24 7.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.90 17.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.90 17.70
Equity Share Capital 60.19 60.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 563.39
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 3.45
Diluted EPS 3.64 3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 3.45
Diluted EPS 3.64 3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:57 am

