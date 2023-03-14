Sandhar Technol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore in December 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 513.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 62.64% from Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2021.