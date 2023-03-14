 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sandhar Technol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore in December 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 513.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 62.64% from Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2021.

Sandhar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 600.39 631.51 513.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 600.39 631.51 513.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 401.31 439.65 353.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.43 0.32 -4.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.29 72.23 60.52
Depreciation 20.86 21.09 18.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.60 70.96 59.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.76 27.26 25.27
Other Income 2.00 2.52 1.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.76 29.78 26.53
Interest 4.04 4.17 2.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.72 25.61 24.33
Exceptional Items -- -3.04 --
P/L Before Tax 36.72 22.57 24.33
Tax 9.96 5.95 7.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.76 16.62 16.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.76 16.62 16.46
Equity Share Capital 60.19 60.19 60.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 2.77 2.73
Diluted EPS 4.44 2.77 2.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 2.77 2.73
Diluted EPS 4.44 2.77 2.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited