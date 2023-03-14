Sandhar Technol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore in December 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 513.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 62.64% from Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 213.40 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.47% returns over the last 6 months and 0.09% over the last 12 months.