English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sandhar Technol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore in December 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 513.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 62.64% from Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2021.

    Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2021.

    Sandhar Technol shares closed at 213.40 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.47% returns over the last 6 months and 0.09% over the last 12 months.

    Sandhar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations600.39631.51513.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations600.39631.51513.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials401.31439.65353.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.430.32-4.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.2972.2360.52
    Depreciation20.8621.0918.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.6070.9659.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7627.2625.27
    Other Income2.002.521.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7629.7826.53
    Interest4.044.172.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.7225.6124.33
    Exceptional Items---3.04--
    P/L Before Tax36.7222.5724.33
    Tax9.965.957.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7616.6216.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7616.6216.46
    Equity Share Capital60.1960.1960.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.442.772.73
    Diluted EPS4.442.772.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.442.772.73
    Diluted EPS4.442.772.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandhar Technol #Sandhar Technologies
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am