    Sandhar Technol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 600.39 crore in December 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 513.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 62.64% from Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2021.

    Sandhar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations600.39631.51513.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations600.39631.51513.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials401.31439.65353.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.430.32-4.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.2972.2360.52
    Depreciation20.8621.0918.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.6070.9659.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7627.2625.27
    Other Income2.002.521.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7629.7826.53
    Interest4.044.172.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.7225.6124.33
    Exceptional Items---3.04--
    P/L Before Tax36.7222.5724.33
    Tax9.965.957.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7616.6216.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7616.6216.46
    Equity Share Capital60.1960.1960.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.442.772.73
    Diluted EPS4.442.772.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.442.772.73
    Diluted EPS4.442.772.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
