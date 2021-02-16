Sandhar Technol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 509.87 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.87 crore in December 2020 up 26.59% from Rs. 402.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.97 crore in December 2020 up 73.28% from Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.51 crore in December 2020 up 34.85% from Rs. 44.13 crore in December 2019.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2019.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 250.10 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.