    Sandhar Technol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 828.91 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 828.91 crore in June 2023 up 22.78% from Rs. 675.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.39 crore in June 2023 up 68.54% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.72 crore in June 2023 up 31.57% from Rs. 57.55 crore in June 2022.

    Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2022.

    Sandhar Technol shares closed at 357.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.

    Sandhar Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations828.91764.97675.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations828.91764.97675.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials508.80460.32440.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.2314.75-15.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost114.8399.9190.60
    Depreciation34.9332.5428.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.69122.49104.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8934.9625.73
    Other Income2.906.132.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7941.0928.72
    Interest11.3710.987.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.4230.1221.60
    Exceptional Items0.25----
    P/L Before Tax29.6730.1221.60
    Tax8.177.096.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.5123.0315.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.5123.0315.55
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.39-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.69-2.84
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.3924.3312.69
    Equity Share Capital60.1960.1960.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.574.112.11
    Diluted EPS3.574.112.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.574.112.11
    Diluted EPS3.574.112.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

