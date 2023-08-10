Sandhar Technol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 828.91 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 828.91 crore in June 2023 up 22.78% from Rs. 675.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.39 crore in June 2023 up 68.54% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.72 crore in June 2023 up 31.57% from Rs. 57.55 crore in June 2022.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2022.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 357.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.