Sandhar Technol Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.10 crore, up 64.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.10 crore in June 2022 up 64.63% from Rs. 410.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2022 up 470.71% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.55 crore in June 2022 up 76.1% from Rs. 32.68 crore in June 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 253.45 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -14.46% over the last 12 months.