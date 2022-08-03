 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sandhar Technol Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.10 crore, up 64.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 675.10 crore in June 2022 up 64.63% from Rs. 410.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2022 up 470.71% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.55 crore in June 2022 up 76.1% from Rs. 32.68 crore in June 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 253.45 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -14.46% over the last 12 months.

Sandhar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 675.10 683.58 410.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 675.10 683.58 410.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 440.92 433.37 238.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.29 -1.78 -8.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.60 86.89 69.52
Depreciation 28.83 26.57 23.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.31 102.43 78.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.73 36.10 7.22
Other Income 2.99 1.92 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.72 38.02 8.82
Interest 7.12 6.12 3.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.60 31.90 4.95
Exceptional Items -- -1.11 --
P/L Before Tax 21.60 30.79 4.95
Tax 6.05 10.76 -0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.55 20.03 5.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.55 20.03 5.30
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.19 0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.84 -2.34 -3.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.69 17.50 2.22
Equity Share Capital 60.19 60.19 60.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 3.24 0.35
Diluted EPS 2.11 1,768.57 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 1,768.57 0.35
Diluted EPS 2.11 1,768.57 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandhar Technol #Sandhar Technologies
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.