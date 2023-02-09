 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sandhar Technol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 722.56 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 722.56 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 611.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.68 crore in December 2022 up 50.96% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.06% from Rs. 53.73 crore in December 2021.
Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in December 2021. Sandhar Technol shares closed at 225.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.
Sandhar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations722.56746.28611.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations722.56746.28611.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials446.28485.80378.53
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.48-5.422.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost97.0397.0778.78
Depreciation31.0729.0724.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses114.18110.7099.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4829.0627.36
Other Income2.184.521.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6633.5928.81
Interest9.418.274.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2425.3224.68
Exceptional Items---1.10--
P/L Before Tax27.2424.2124.68
Tax7.336.358.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.9217.8716.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.9217.8716.20
Minority Interest-0.08-0.09-0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.16-1.50-3.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.6816.2813.03
Equity Share Capital60.1960.1960.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.282.722.17
Diluted EPS3.282.722.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.282.722.17
Diluted EPS3.282.722.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandhar Technol #Sandhar Technologies
first published: Feb 9, 2023 05:11 pm