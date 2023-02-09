Sandhar Technol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 722.56 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 722.56 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 611.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.68 crore in December 2022 up 50.96% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.06% from Rs. 53.73 crore in December 2021.
Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in December 2021.
|Sandhar Technol shares closed at 225.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.
|Sandhar Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|722.56
|746.28
|611.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|722.56
|746.28
|611.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|446.28
|485.80
|378.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|-5.42
|2.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|97.03
|97.07
|78.78
|Depreciation
|31.07
|29.07
|24.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|114.18
|110.70
|99.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.48
|29.06
|27.36
|Other Income
|2.18
|4.52
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.66
|33.59
|28.81
|Interest
|9.41
|8.27
|4.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.24
|25.32
|24.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.24
|24.21
|24.68
|Tax
|7.33
|6.35
|8.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.92
|17.87
|16.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.92
|17.87
|16.20
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.16
|-1.50
|-3.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19.68
|16.28
|13.03
|Equity Share Capital
|60.19
|60.19
|60.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.28
|2.72
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|3.28
|2.72
|2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.28
|2.72
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|3.28
|2.72
|2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited