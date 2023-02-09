Sandhar Technol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 722.56 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 722.56 746.28 611.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 722.56 746.28 611.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 446.28 485.80 378.53 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.48 -5.42 2.55 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 97.03 97.07 78.78 Depreciation 31.07 29.07 24.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 114.18 110.70 99.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.48 29.06 27.36 Other Income 2.18 4.52 1.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.66 33.59 28.81 Interest 9.41 8.27 4.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.24 25.32 24.68 Exceptional Items -- -1.10 -- P/L Before Tax 27.24 24.21 24.68 Tax 7.33 6.35 8.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.92 17.87 16.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.92 17.87 16.20 Minority Interest -0.08 -0.09 -0.08 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.16 -1.50 -3.09 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.68 16.28 13.03 Equity Share Capital 60.19 60.19 60.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.28 2.72 2.17 Diluted EPS 3.28 2.72 2.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.28 2.72 2.17 Diluted EPS 3.28 2.72 2.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited