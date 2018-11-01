Sandesh Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.66 crore, down 2.43% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 89.66 crore in September 2018 down 2.43% from Rs. 91.89 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2018 down 51.16% from Rs. 22.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.83 crore in September 2018 down 46.64% from Rs. 35.29 crore in September 2017.

Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.53 in September 2018 from Rs. 29.74 in September 2017.

Sandesh shares closed at 850.05 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.77% over the last 12 months.