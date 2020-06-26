Sandesh Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.42 crore, down 24.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.42 crore in March 2020 down 24.2% from Rs. 108.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2020 down 40.2% from Rs. 21.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2020 down 49.66% from Rs. 36.45 crore in March 2019.

Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.83 in March 2020 from Rs. 28.14 in March 2019.

Sandesh shares closed at 532.10 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.87% returns over the last 6 months and -19.56% over the last 12 months.