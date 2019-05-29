Sandesh Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 108.73 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.73 crore in March 2019 up 21.04% from Rs. 89.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.30 crore in March 2019 up 31.89% from Rs. 16.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.45 crore in March 2019 up 30.5% from Rs. 27.93 crore in March 2018.

Sandesh EPS has increased to Rs. 28.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.33 in March 2018.

Sandesh shares closed at 723.80 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.50% returns over the last 6 months and -30.47% over the last 12 months.