Sandesh Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.02 crore, down 1.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.02 crore in December 2021 down 1.24% from Rs. 77.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2021 down 33.71% from Rs. 33.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.83 crore in December 2021 down 31.79% from Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2020.

Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 44.72 in December 2020.

Sandesh shares closed at 746.90 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and 4.46% over the last 12 months.