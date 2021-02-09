Sandesh Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.99 crore, down 8.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.99 crore in December 2020 down 8.04% from Rs. 84.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.85 crore in December 2020 up 125.76% from Rs. 14.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2020 up 115.75% from Rs. 20.95 crore in December 2019.

Sandesh EPS has increased to Rs. 44.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 19.81 in December 2019.

Sandesh shares closed at 688.25 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)