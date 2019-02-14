Sandesh Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.68 crore, up 2.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.68 crore in December 2018 up 2.96% from Rs. 94.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2018 down 22.53% from Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.93 crore in December 2018 down 23.82% from Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2017.

Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 23.44 in December 2017.

Sandesh shares closed at 673.90 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.71% returns over the last 6 months and -42.92% over the last 12 months.