Sandesh Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.50 crore, down 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.50 crore in December 2021 down 1.34% from Rs. 78.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2021 down 45.06% from Rs. 40.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2021 down 32.32% from Rs. 45.51 crore in December 2020.

Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 53.82 in December 2020.

Sandesh shares closed at 665.25 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)