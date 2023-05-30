English
    Sanco Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.20 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanco Trans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.20 crore in March 2023 down 7.47% from Rs. 28.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 117.53% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 38.43% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

    Sanco Trans shares closed at 683.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.

    Sanco Trans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.2025.6228.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.2025.6228.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.832.752.63
    Depreciation1.000.970.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.9422.0723.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.171.11
    Other Income0.980.860.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.691.49
    Interest0.360.330.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.361.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.361.09
    Tax0.22-0.330.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.180.691.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.180.691.01
    Equity Share Capital1.801.801.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.993.835.63
    Diluted EPS-0.993.835.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.993.835.63
    Diluted EPS-0.993.835.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sanco Trans
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm