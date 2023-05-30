Sanco Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.20 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.20 crore in March 2023 down 7.47% from Rs. 28.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 117.53% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 38.43% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

Sanco Trans shares closed at 683.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.