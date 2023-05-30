Sanco Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.20 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanco Trans are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.20 crore in March 2023 down 7.47% from Rs. 28.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 117.53% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 38.43% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.
Sanco Trans shares closed at 683.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.
|Sanco Trans
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.20
|25.62
|28.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.20
|25.62
|28.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|2.75
|2.63
|Depreciation
|1.00
|0.97
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.94
|22.07
|23.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.17
|1.11
|Other Income
|0.98
|0.86
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.69
|1.49
|Interest
|0.36
|0.33
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.36
|1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.36
|1.09
|Tax
|0.22
|-0.33
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.69
|1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.69
|1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|3.83
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|3.83
|5.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|3.83
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|3.83
|5.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited