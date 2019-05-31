Sanco Trans Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.52 crore, up 47.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.52 crore in March 2019 up 47.3% from Rs. 20.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2019 up 8.92% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2019 up 41.28% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2018.

Sanco Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.97 in March 2018.

Sanco Trans shares closed at 200.95 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)