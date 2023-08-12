Sanco Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in June 2023 down 9.97% from Rs. 25.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 106.85% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 down 16.56% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

Sanco Trans shares closed at 711.65 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.21% returns over the last 6 months and 1.66% over the last 12 months.