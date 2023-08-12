English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sanco Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanco Trans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in June 2023 down 9.97% from Rs. 25.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 106.85% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 down 16.56% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

    Sanco Trans shares closed at 711.65 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.21% returns over the last 6 months and 1.66% over the last 12 months.

    Sanco Trans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1426.2025.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1426.2025.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.842.832.68
    Depreciation1.101.000.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7122.9421.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.570.49
    Other Income0.730.980.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.410.77
    Interest0.210.360.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.050.46
    Exceptional Items----0.01
    P/L Before Tax0.000.050.47
    Tax0.040.22-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.180.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.180.57
    Equity Share Capital1.801.801.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.993.18
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.993.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.993.18
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.993.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sanco Trans
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!