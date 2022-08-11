Sanco Trans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.71 crore, down 6.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.71 crore in June 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 27.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 61.63% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 down 52.99% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021.

Sanco Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in June 2021.

Sanco Trans shares closed at 730.95 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.24% returns over the last 6 months and 84.16% over the last 12 months.