Sanco Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in December 2022 down 18.53% from Rs. 31.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 83.91% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.36% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.