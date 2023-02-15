Sanco Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in December 2022 down 18.53% from Rs. 31.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 83.91% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.36% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

Sanco Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.83 in December 2021.

Sanco Trans shares closed at 820.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.73% returns over the last 6 months and 46.43% over the last 12 months.