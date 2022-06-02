Sanco Trans Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore, down 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore in March 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 30.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 up 19.21% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 40.98% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2021.

Sanco Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2021.

Sanco Trans shares closed at 730.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and 193.76% over the last 12 months.