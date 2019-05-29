Sanco Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.94 crore, down 35.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.94 crore in March 2019 down 35.18% from Rs. 50.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 down 66.96% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2019 down 40.85% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2018.

Sanco Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2018.

Sanco Ind shares closed at 19.40 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.62% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.