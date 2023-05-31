Sanblue Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 156.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 156.37% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 44.1% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Sanblue Corp shares closed at 25.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -30.06% over the last 12 months.