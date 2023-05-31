English
    Sanblue Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 156.37% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanblue Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 156.37% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 44.1% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Sanblue Corp shares closed at 25.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -30.06% over the last 12 months.

    Sanblue Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.070.371.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.070.371.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.000.321.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.07-0.07
    Other Income0.000.330.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.26-0.07
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.26-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.26-0.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.26-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.26-0.07
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.53-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.080.53-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.53-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.080.53-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am