Sanblue Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 156.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanblue Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 156.37% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 44.1% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
Sanblue Corp shares closed at 25.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -30.06% over the last 12 months.
|Sanblue Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.07
|0.37
|1.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.07
|0.37
|1.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.00
|0.32
|1.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.33
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.26
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.26
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.26
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.26
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.26
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.53
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.53
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.53
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.53
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited