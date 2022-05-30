Sanblue Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 338.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2022 up 338.88% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Sanblue Corp shares closed at 36.10 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)