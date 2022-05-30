Sanblue Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 338.88% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanblue Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2022 up 338.88% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
Sanblue Corp shares closed at 36.10 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Sanblue Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.20
|--
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.20
|--
|0.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.18
|--
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
