Sanathnagar Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 65.25% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.

Sanathnagar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.91 in March 2020.

Sanathnagar Ent shares closed at 16.87 on April 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.23% returns over the last 6 months and 124.93% over the last 12 months.