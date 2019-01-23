Sanathnagar Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanathnagar Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 99.25% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 59.39% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 43.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.
Sanathnagar Ent shares closed at 16.30 on January 18, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sanathnagar Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.65
|0.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.65
|0.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.07
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.66
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.09
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.17
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|3.15
|3.15
|3.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited