Sanathnagar Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanathnagar Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 99.25% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 59.39% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 43.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Sanathnagar Ent shares closed at 16.30 on January 18, 2019 (BSE)