Samyak Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in September 2022 up 3.19% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 58.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Samyak Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 20.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.76% over the last 12 months.