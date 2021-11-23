Samyak Intl Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in September 2021 up 0.05% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 83.2% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Samyak Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 17.05 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)