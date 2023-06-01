Samyak Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, down 78.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 78.36% from Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 123.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 136% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

Samyak Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.97 in March 2022.

Samyak Intl shares closed at 21.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -2.10% over the last 12 months.